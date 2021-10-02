Advisor Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $419.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.50 and its 200 day moving average is $367.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.