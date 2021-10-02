Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,390 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period.

Shares of REXR opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $63.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

