Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,141 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

