Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 554 Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

SIMS stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

