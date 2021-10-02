Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,493 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 4,493.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

