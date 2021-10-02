Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $577.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

