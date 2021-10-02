adbank (ADB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $72,740.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00235054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013019 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

