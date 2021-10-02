Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 108.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 599,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,786 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

