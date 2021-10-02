Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,196. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.01. Accenture has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.