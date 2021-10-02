Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $324.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,196. Accenture has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

