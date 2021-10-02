Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $173.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

XLRN opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

