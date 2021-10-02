Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AADI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ AADI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.