Aadi Bioscience (AADI) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 890 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aadi Bioscience and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5026 18652 40581 779 2.57

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.60%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -19.33 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.32 million -2.75

Aadi Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,674.68% -115.88% -26.83%

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.