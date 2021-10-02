AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.09. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

