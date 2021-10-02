A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Zoe Howorth Purchases 5,631 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91).

BAG stock opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £592.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

