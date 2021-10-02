9,734 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a market cap of $578.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.