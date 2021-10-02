96,151 Shares in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.39% of Trecora Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 848,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 527,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

