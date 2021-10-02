961,249 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 8.03% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,350,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $11,415,000.

NASDAQ GXII traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 10,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,843. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

