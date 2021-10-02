8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits Market Cap of $679,669.71

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $679,669.71 and $611,851.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001344 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

