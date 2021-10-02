800,000 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.62% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. 9,816,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

