$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.95. 488,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,118. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $159.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

