$76.42 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $76.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.74 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $306.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.60 million to $307.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $302.19 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $304.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. 79,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,212. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

