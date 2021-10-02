711,626 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 711,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

MAPS stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

