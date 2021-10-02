$698.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce $698.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.79 million. First Solar reported sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.57. 1,152,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,149. First Solar has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

