4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer Sells 16,871 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $25.98 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $701.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

