4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer Sells 16,871 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48.
Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $25.98 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $701.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
