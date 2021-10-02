$457.80 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $457.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.50 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $373.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 581,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

