4,298 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $174.87 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.92 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average is $200.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

