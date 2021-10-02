$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.02. 312,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,228. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $258.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

