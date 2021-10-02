3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $304.31

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 304.31 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 309.50 ($4.04). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 309 ($4.04), with a volume of 789,628 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a current ratio of 45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.31.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.