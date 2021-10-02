$377.23 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $377.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.90 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $481.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

