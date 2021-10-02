3,647 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $523,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 78.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 29.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $205.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

