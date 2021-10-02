$354.34 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post $354.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.60 million and the lowest is $348.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 322,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

