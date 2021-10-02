$343.59 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $343.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

NYSE HP traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.