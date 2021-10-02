$315.25 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce sales of $315.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.50 million and the lowest is $314.00 million. Interface posted sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.57. 380,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,198. The firm has a market cap of $919.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.