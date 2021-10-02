313,626 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,586,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

