300,000 Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,251,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

