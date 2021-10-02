$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 1,298,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

