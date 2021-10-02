$284.19 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $284.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.25 million and the highest is $285.13 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.