$284.19 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $284.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.25 million and the highest is $285.13 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.