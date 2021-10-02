26,107 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $75.59 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,720 shares of company stock worth $51,381,376 in the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

