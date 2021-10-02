25,900 Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth $192,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

