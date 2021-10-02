$232.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report sales of $232.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.44 million and the lowest is $221.50 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $782.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 3,004,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,334. The firm has a market cap of $477.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $812,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

