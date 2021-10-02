$23.41 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $23.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.81 million and the highest is $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $203.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.