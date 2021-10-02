$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce sales of $229.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.50 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $216.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $954.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Globus Medical by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after buying an additional 357,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 212,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $79.00. 472,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,430. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

