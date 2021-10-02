20,000 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of CLOV opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

