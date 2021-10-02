$20.08 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $20.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the lowest is $19.62 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

