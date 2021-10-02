$2.93 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after buying an additional 158,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after buying an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.