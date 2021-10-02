$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.