19,038 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FOX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FOX by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.