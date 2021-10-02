$189.30 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $189.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.90 million to $191.69 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $765.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 133,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,450. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

