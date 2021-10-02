$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $187.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $752.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FORM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,331. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FormFactor by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

